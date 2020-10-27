Lamborghini to set up shop in A.P.

Proposals to set up electric vehicle manufacturing unit submitted

Leading sports vehicle brand Lamborghini has set out plans to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh, most likely at Krishnapatnam SEZ in Nellore.

Pune-based Kinetic Green has submitted proposals to set up a premium brand electric vehicle manufacturing unit in the State for use in golf and other sports. These developments come in the backdrop of an aggressive push for non renewable energy driven vehicles by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Minister for Industries, IT and Skill Development Mekapati Gowtham Reddy said the huge projects with an outlay of ₹1,750 crore , include setting up of an electric vehicle manufacturing unit, battery charging stations, charging swapping and R&D units.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder, CEO, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, has written a letter to Mr. Reddy.

Kinetic has submitted proposals to the State government to set up a unit on an area of ​​about 50 acres in the port-based SEZ area. Nellore, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts are in the race. There is a discussion that Nellore and Chittoor districts have a chance in the situation. The unit will be set up to export Lamborghini vehicles as well as vehicles under the Kinetic Green brand name in addition to local requirements. In the next ten years, 5 lakh electric vehicles will be sold in the State alone.

The company has proposed to pay 1% royalty on commercial use of technology developed in R&D set up in the State. Lamborghini has entered into an agreement with Kinetic Green in 2018 to manufacture and sell branded electric vehicles in the country, said the Minister..