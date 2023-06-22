HamberMenu
Lalithaa Jewellery to open its 50th store in Nellore on June 24

Aim is to double the number of stores to 100 by 2026, says chairman Kiran Kumar

June 22, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Lalithaa Jewellers chairman M. Kiran Kumar speaking at a press conference, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Lalithaa Jewellers chairman M. Kiran Kumar speaking at a press conference, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAO G.N.

In line with its rapid growth in Andhra Pradesh and south India, Lalithaa Jewellery is going to launch three more retail stores in the State touching the milestone of 50 stores.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Thursday, Lalithaa Jewellery chairman M. Kiran Kumar said that it was his dream to open the 50th retail store in his home town Nellore and it is going to be fulfilled on June 24.

He said three new stores in Sullurpeta, Gudur and Nellore will be inaugurated on June 24.

“From just a few showrooms a decade ago Lalithaa Jewellery has grown into a chain of 50 stores with over ₹18,000 crore turnover,” Mr. Kiran said.

He said that Lalithaa plans to increase the number of stores to 100 by 2026 and the turnover to ₹50,000 crore.

By the end of 2023, Lalithaa will open showrooms in Amalapuram, Kurnool, Tuni, Kadapa, Miryalaguda and Khammam of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Vellore and Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu, he said.

