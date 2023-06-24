Lalithaa Jewellery opens its 50th store in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh

June 24, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Lalithaa Jewellery has touched the milestone of 50 jewellery stores as it opened three stores in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The 50th store was inaugurated in Nellore town and the other two in Sullurpeta and Guntur. The stores were inaugurated by Lalithaa Jewellery chairman M. Kiran Kumar and his family members.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada recently, Mr. Kiran Kumar said that it was his dream to open the 50th retail store in his home town Nellore. “From just a few showrooms a decade ago, Lalithaa Jewellery has grown into a chain of 50 stores with over ₹18,000 crore turnover,” Mr. Kiran Kumar said.

They planned to increase the number of stores to 100 by 2026 and the turnover to ₹50,000 crore. By the end of 2023, they would open showrooms in Amalapuram, Kurnool, Tuni, Kadapa, Miryalaguda and Khammam of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Vellore and Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu, he said.