Lakshmisha takes charge as Tirupati Collector

January 31, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Ahead of taking charge, he arrived to a traditional reception by the district officials led by Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner Aditi Singh.

AD Rangarajan

G. Lakshmisha formally took over as District Collector of the Tirupati District on Wednesday.

He took charge from his predecessor K. Venkataramana Reddy, who has since been transferred as the Managing Director of Housing Corporation, a post earlier occupied by Mr. Lakshmisha.

Earlier, he participated in the pre-dawn Suprabhata Seva at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala along with his family members.

Mr. Lakshmisha later formally called on TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

