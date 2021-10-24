Andhra Pradesh

Lakshmisha new GVMC Commissioner

The State government transferred three IAS officers on Saturday.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana Gummalla was posted as Director of Industries in place of J.V.N. Subrahmanyam, who had been appointed as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation.

East Godavari district Joint Collector (Rythu Bharosa and Revenue) G. Lakshmisha was posted as GVMC Commissioner.

East Godavari district Joint Collector (Village and Ward Secretariats) Kirthi Chekuri was given full additional charge as Joint Collector (RB&R).

A G.O. to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.


