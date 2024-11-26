ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshmisha assumes office as NTR District Collector

Published - November 26, 2024 08:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

G. Lakshmisha taking charge as NTR District Collector in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

G. Lakshmisha took charge as NTR District Collector on Monday and later received petitions from the public at the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS). Earlier, Mr. Lakshmisha visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam and performed pujas. He said that priority would be given to implementing government schemes and taking up development works with the coordination of public representatives and officers. “Steps would be taken to solve the petitions received in PGRS on time,” the Collector said and reviewed various topics with Joint Collector Nidhi Meena and other officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US