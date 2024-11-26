 />

Lakshmisha assumes office as NTR District Collector

Published - November 26, 2024 08:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
G. Lakshmisha taking charge as NTR District Collector in Vijayawada on Monday.

G. Lakshmisha taking charge as NTR District Collector in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

G. Lakshmisha took charge as NTR District Collector on Monday and later received petitions from the public at the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS). Earlier, Mr. Lakshmisha visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam and performed pujas. He said that priority would be given to implementing government schemes and taking up development works with the coordination of public representatives and officers. “Steps would be taken to solve the petitions received in PGRS on time,” the Collector said and reviewed various topics with Joint Collector Nidhi Meena and other officers.

