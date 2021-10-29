Lakshminarayana seeks reopening of Bhimasingi sugar factory

‘Several farmers, workers and others facing problems due to the closure’

Former Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) V.V. Lakshminarayana and Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji on Friday asked the State government to reopen Bhimasingi Sugar factory and other industries immediately to save sugarcane farmers from financial crisis. The Lok Satta Party organised Rythu Mahajana Sabha and all-party meeting at Bhimasingi factory located on Vizianagaram-Kothavalasa route.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lakshminarayana said the sugarcane farmers were worried with the closure of the factory. “The closure of the factory had made their lives miserable. They don’t know what to do with the standing crop. The immediate opening of the factory will help farmers, factory workers and others who depend on the factory indirectly,” he added.

Mr. Babji said that farmers will be forced to take up agitations if their future would be bleak with the lack of clarity over the reopening of the factory. He said that the farmers had invested huge amount to grow sugarcane in the district. TDP leader B.S.S.V. Narasinga Rao alleged that the State government was least bothered about the grievances of farmers.

CPI State Committee Secretary P. Kameswara Rao, CPI(M) leader Challa Jagan, Bhimasingi farmers’ association leaders Vadrapu Naidu, Babu and others narrated about the pathetic condition of farmers in the district. Later, the delegation of political parties met senior officials and submitted representations for the revival of the sugar factory. They said that the sugar factory was the lone agro-based major industry in the district and it was providing livelihood to thousands of people living in five mandals.