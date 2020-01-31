Lakshminarayana quits Jana Sena

CBI former joint director V.V. Lakshminarayana resigned from the Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Thursday citing lack of consistency in its president Pawan Kalyan’s words and actions as the reason.

Mr. Lakshminarayana had unsuccessfully contested as JSP candidate from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 elections.

He stood in the third position in the polls after M.V.V. Satyanarayana (YSR Congress Party) and M. Bharat (TDP) as YSR Congress wave decimated its rivals.

In his resignation letter, Mr. Lakshminarayana said Mr. Kalyan had committed himself to full-time politics and vowed not to act in films again, but he changed his stand and signed up for a movie recently. This showed his (Mr Kalyan’s) lack of stability. He was, therefore, resigning to the party.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said he was thankful to every person who voted for him and the JSP activists for their support to him during his brief stint in the party, which began in March 2019.

He stated that he would keep in touch with the JSP workers and conveyed his best wishes to Mr. Kalyan and his family.