Lakshminarayana files PIL against VSP sale

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 March 2021 00:35 IST

Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana on Tuesday filed a public interest litigation petition in the AP High Court challenging the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic affairs (CCEA) on the proposed 100% strategic sale of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

He said the decision was unconstitutional and also in violation of the Articles 12, 14, 19, 21, 300-A and 226 of the Constitution.

He urged the court to set aside the decision of the CCEA besides directing the Union Finance Ministry and the Steel Ministry to take alternative measures for the revival of the first and the only shore-based integrated public sector steel plant.

Advertising

Advertising

He made the Union Finance Ministry Secretary, Union Steel Ministry Secretary, Ministry of Mines & Factories Secretary, A.P. Chief Secretary, RINL CMD and the District Collector as respondents, in his PIL.