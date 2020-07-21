Andhra Pradesh

Lakshmi temples wear festive look as Sravanam month starts

Suvarnapushparchana was performed at the Asta Lakshmi temple in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

After a gap of four months, Lakshmi temples located in various parts of North Andhra region wore a festive look.

In spite of the curbs due to the lockdown, devotees thronged temples in large numbers and offered special prayers on Tuesday with the beginning of the auspicious Sravana Masam. Suvarna Pushparchana was performed at the Asta Lakshmi temple located at Ayyannapeta of Vizianagaram. Temple trust board chairman Durga Balaji said that special prayers would continue for the whole month, while abiding by COVID-19 protocols.

The famous Astalakshmi temple at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam saw a large number of devotees on the first day of Sravana Masam. Chief priest Sridhara Swamy performed Asta Lakshmi Homam and sought blessings for people affected by COVID-19. Srikakulam Asta Lakshmi temple trust board chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao said that special pujas incuding Kumkumarchana would be performed on all Fridays in the auspicious month.

