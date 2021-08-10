Andhra Pradesh

Lakshmi temples see rush as Sravana masam begins

Abhisekham being performed to the presiding deity of Astalakshmi temple in Vizianagaram district on Monday.  

With the beginning of the auspicious Sravana masam, special prayers were offered at Goddess Lakshmi Devi temples on Monday.

Devotees thronged the Astalakshmi Sameta Ishwarya Venkateswara Swamy temple in Ayyannapeta of Vizianagaram district. Panchamrita Abhisekham Kumkumarchana and Survarna Pushparchana were performed at the temple.

Temple founder trustees Durga Balaji and D. Umadevi said that Mana Intiki and Mana Vooriki Mahalakshmi programme was started recently to enable more devotees to participate in the devotional activity from their homes, villages and towns. They said that the programme would continue till September 7, the last day of Sravana masam.

Chief priests P.V.J. Chankuya and G.S. Harsha offered special prayers to the presiding deity of Goddess Lakshmi at Ramanarayanam temple at Y-Junction in Vizianagaram. Temple trustees Narayanam Nagaratnam and Narayanam Neerajavalli participated in the special prayers.

Sri Astalakashmi temple located at Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam in PN Colony, Srikakuam wore a festive look with special prayers including Kumkumarchana and Abhisekham being performed. The temple trustee Polumahanti Jaganmohana Rao participated in the special puja performed on the temple premises. He said that the blessings of the Goddess were sought for the public who were facing many difficulties due to COVID-19.


