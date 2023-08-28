ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshmi Parvati hits out at NTR’s family after being snubbed for coin release ceremony

August 28, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

President of India Droupadi Murmu had released a commemorative ₹100 coin in Delhi to mark the birth centenary of the actor-turned-politician

Sambasiva Rao M.

A.P. Telugu and Sanskrit Academy chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi displaying pictures of her wedding to N.T. Rama Rao, at a press conference in Mangalagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N.T. Rama Rao’s second wife and Telugu Academy Chairperson Lakshmi Parvati expressed her displeasure over not being invited to the release of a ₹100 commemorative coin featuring NTR by President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing a press conference in Tadepalli on Monday, Ms. Lakshmi Parvati welcomed the release of a coin on NTR, marking the birth centenary celebrations of the legendary actor-turned-politician. At the same time, she criticised the family members of the late leader.

She criticised NTR’s daughter and BJP A.P. president Daggubati Purandeswari, and son-in-law and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for not inviting her to the grand event held in New Delhi on August 28.

“I had informed the office of the President of India regarding the violation of protocol in inviting the family members of NTR. I was NTR’s wife at the time of his death. NTR married me after the death of his first wife, and the marriage was performed as per the Hindu Marriage Act,” Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi said, adding that though the coin was released by the President, the event was organised by NTR’s family members. She said that Mr. Naidu and Ms. Purandeswari had insulted her by not inviting her to the programme.

