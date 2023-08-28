HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lakshmi Parvati hits out at NTR’s family after being snubbed for coin release ceremony

President of India Droupadi Murmu had released a commemorative ₹100 coin in Delhi to mark the birth centenary of the actor-turned-politician

August 28, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
A.P. Telugu and Sanskrit Academy chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi displaying pictures of her wedding to N.T. Rama Rao, at a press conference in Mangalagiri on Monday.

A.P. Telugu and Sanskrit Academy chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi displaying pictures of her wedding to N.T. Rama Rao, at a press conference in Mangalagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N.T. Rama Rao’s second wife and Telugu Academy Chairperson Lakshmi Parvati expressed her displeasure over not being invited to the release of a ₹100 commemorative coin featuring NTR by President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing a press conference in Tadepalli on Monday, Ms. Lakshmi Parvati welcomed the release of a coin on NTR, marking the birth centenary celebrations of the legendary actor-turned-politician. At the same time, she criticised the family members of the late leader.

She criticised NTR’s daughter and BJP A.P. president Daggubati Purandeswari, and son-in-law and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for not inviting her to the grand event held in New Delhi on August 28.

“I had informed the office of the President of India regarding the violation of protocol in inviting the family members of NTR. I was NTR’s wife at the time of his death. NTR married me after the death of his first wife, and the marriage was performed as per the Hindu Marriage Act,” Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi said, adding that though the coin was released by the President, the event was organised by NTR’s family members. She said that Mr. Naidu and Ms. Purandeswari had insulted her by not inviting her to the programme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.