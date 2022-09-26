Lakshmi Parvathi justifies renaming of NTR University of Health Sciences

Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi also launched a broadside against TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Eenadu daily newspaper chairman Ch. Ramoji Rao and Andhra Jyothi Chairman Vemuri Radha Krishna, holding them responsible for the death of NTR. File | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

N. Lakshmi Parvathi, Telugu Academy chairperson and wife of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao has clarified that the decision to change the name of NTR University of Health Sciences to Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences was not born out of jealousy or revenge toward NTR.

"If I am given a choice to decide whether to name a historic district like Krishna in the name of NTR or a University, I will choose the former. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his magnanimity in naming Krishna district as NTR District and I see no wrong in renaming the University as Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences. In fact, NTR Jr., the popular movie star gave a wonderful statement on this issue showing his maturity,” said Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi in a media conference at Tadepalli.

Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi also launched a broadside against TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Eenadu daily newspaper chairman Ch. Ramoji Rao and Andhra Jyothi Chairman Vemuri Radha Krishna, holding them responsible for the death of NTR.

“NTR was killed by Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and his media barons. NTR used to often say that Mr. Naidu would backstab him any day. Would Mr. Naidu get two posts in the party if I wielded power? ETV channel was launched as part of the conspiracy to dethrone NTR. The TDP MLAs were made to believe that the majority of MLAs were supporting NTR.

“The media projected the illegal episode of Mr. Naidu forcefully taking over the party as a ‘transition of power’, and portrayed Nadendla Bhaskara Rao as a villain. How is it justified? Mr. Naidu and his friendly media houses were responsible for the death of NTR and a day will come when they will be punished for their cruelty,” said Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi.