Lakshmi Parvathi appointed honorary professor of Andhra University

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 August 2021 21:06 IST

Chairperson of Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi, Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, has been appointed honorary professor of Andhra University.

Registrar V. Krishna Mohan handed over the orders in this regard to Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi on Monday. Rector K. Samatha, Head of the Telugu Department Jarra Appa Rao were present. Ms. Lakshmi Paravthi thanked Andhra University for giving her the opportunity.

Later, she called on Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy in his chamber and told him that she would strive to make all out efforts for the promotion of Telugu and Sanskrit languages.