Lakshmi Kasula Haram taken to Tiruchanur

Karthika Brahmotsavams under way

The Lakshmi Kasula Haram was on Saturday carried to the temple of goddess Padmavati in Tiruchanur where the Karthika Brahmotsavams are currently under way.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy carried the jewel in a grand procession around the mada streets of Tirumala Lord Venkateswara temple before handing it over to Tirupati JEO Veerabrahmam in Tiruchanur.

The golden ‘haram’ or jewel would be adorned to Goddess Padmavati during Gaja Vahanam in the evening. The ‘haram’, usually adorned to Lord Venkateswara, is brought out of the Tirumala temple on two different occasions i.e., on the day of Garuda Seva at Tirumala and on the fifth day of Tiruchanur Brahmotsavams.

Ex-legislator donates ₹1 crore to TTD

Former legislator N. Suryanarayana Reddy of Bellary on Saturday donated ₹1 crore to TTD’s SV Anna Prasadam Trust.

The demand draft for the amount was handed over to TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.