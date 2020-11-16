Andhra PradeshTIRUPATI 16 November 2020 01:23 IST
Lakshmi Haramreaches Tiruchanur
Updated: 16 November 2020 01:23 IST
The famous Lakshmi Kasula Haram reached Tiruchanur to be decorated to the goddess during Gaja and Garuda vahana sevas on Sunday and Monday respectively.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy handed over the jewel to the Joint Executive Officer P.Basanth Kumar at Tiruchanur temple on Sunday. Special pujas were performed to the Haram. Senior temple officials were present.
