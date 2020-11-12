Lakshmi Haram procession on November 15

Tirumala

12 November 2020 05:23 IST

The jewellery is customarily adorned to goddess Padmavati at the Tiruchanoor temple every year on the fifth day of the Karthika Brahmotsavams.

The golden Lakshmi Kasula Haram will be taken out in a procession between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. at Tirumala on November 15.

The Lakshmi Kasula Haram whose history is rooted deep in the temple legends is adorned to the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara at the hill temple.

The jewellery is customarily adorned to goddess Padmavati at the Tiruchanoor temple every year on the fifth day of the Karthika Brahmotsavams which began with Dhwajarohanam rituals on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Soon after parading the auspicious haram around the mada streets of the hill temple, it will be handed over to the Tiruchanoor temple authorities for adorning the same during the procession of Gaja Vahanam of the goddess.