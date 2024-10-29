ADVERTISEMENT

‘Lakshmi Dhanwantari Homam’ performed at Tirupati to mark Ayurveda Day

Published - October 29, 2024 04:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

A Ritwik performs ‘Lakshmi Dhanwantari Homam’ organised by the Medical Practitioners of Ayurveda, in connection with ‘Dhanwantari Jayanti’ in Tirupati on Tuesday (October 29). | Photo Credit: K V Poornachandra Kumar

Commemorating ‘National Ayurveda Day 2024’, the medical practitioners of Ayurveda conducted ‘Lakshmi Dhanwantari Homam’ in Tirupati on Tuesday (October 29). The event was conducted in association with Partha Ayurvedic Specialty Hospital and Samskar Foundation.

Dhanwantari is considered the God of Medicine (Ayurveda) according to Indian mythology and hence his appearance day is revered as the ‘National Ayurveda Day’ across the country.

Ayurvedic practitioner K. Parthasaradhi conducted an awareness programme highlighting the advantages of the medical stream. More than 300 residents of Tirupati participated in the Homam conducted at Viswan School campus.

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Cipai Subramanyam formally felicitated Indian Medical Practitioners Cooperative Pharmacy and Stores (IMPCOPS) director Vemula Bhanu Prakash on the occasion. Samskar Foundation chairman A. Rajesh Kumar also took part.

