Lady SI with infant draws attention at polling station

A woman sub-inspector of police was in the news for successfully discharging her professional obligation even while rendering justice to her role as a nursing mother.

Vara Lakshmi, sub-inspector of Disha Police Station, was the cynosure of all eyes when she came with her six-month-old infant to for duty at a polling station in Chilamakur village in Yerraguntla mandal of Kadapa district on Thursday, where the MPTC, ZPTC elections were held. Holding the baby in her hand, she stood guard at the allotted queue line.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan appreciated the lady sub-inspectore for playing an exemplary role of a mother as well as a police officer on poll duty.