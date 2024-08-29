Laddus for token-less devotees on production of Aadhaar: TTD

In a move to eliminate the menace of middlemen, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) introduced Aadhaar validation for token-less devotees seeking laddu prasadams from Thursday, August 29, with an aim to curb sale of laddus in black market and benefit common devotees.

Addressing the media outside Annamaiah Bhavan, TTD Additional Executive Officer (EO) Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary clarified that the decision was taken to prevent touts from misusing the system. “Devotees without darshan tokens can now register their Aadhaar at the designated counters in the laddu complex and receive two laddus,” he said.

‘’Special counters (48-62) have been set up at the laddu complex for Aadhaar registration and laddu distribution,’‘ he said and appealed to devotees to disregard rumours spread by a section of the media and cooperate with the TTD in implementing the transparent system.

