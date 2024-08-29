ADVERTISEMENT

Laddus for token-less devotees on production of Aadhaar: TTD

Published - August 29, 2024 08:27 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Decision taken to prevent touts from misusing the system, says TTD Additional EO

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala laddu prasadam.

In a move to eliminate the menace of middlemen, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) introduced Aadhaar validation for token-less devotees seeking laddu prasadams from Thursday, August 29, with an aim to curb sale of laddus in black market and benefit common devotees.

Addressing the media outside Annamaiah Bhavan, TTD Additional Executive Officer (EO)  Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary clarified that the decision was taken to prevent touts from misusing the system. “Devotees without darshan tokens can now register their Aadhaar at the designated counters in the laddu complex and receive two laddus,” he said.

‘’Special counters (48-62) have been set up at the laddu complex for Aadhaar registration and laddu distribution,’‘ he said and appealed to devotees to disregard rumours spread by a section of the media and cooperate with the TTD in implementing the transparent system.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US