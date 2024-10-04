ADVERTISEMENT

Laddu row: Naidu welcomes Supreme Court order to form five-member SIT

Published - October 04, 2024 06:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has welcomed the Supreme Court order to constitute a five-member special investigation team (SIT) comprising two officers each of the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh Police and an expert from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to inquire into the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam.

In a message posted on the social media platform ‘X’ on Friday (October 4, 2024), the Chief Minister also said that ‘truth alone triumphs’ (Satyameva Jayate). 

