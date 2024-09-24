Laddu row: A.P. CM Chandrababu Naidu asks Jagan whether he signed declaration before entering Tirumala temple

In an apparent new dimension to Tirumala laddu row, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has sought to know from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy whether he has given declaration that he has faith in presiding deity Lord Venkateswara before entering the temple.

Also read: Samples of ghee used by TTD contained ‘foreign fat’ says NDDB report

Turning to X on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu said that he can visit the temple and have the glimpse of the god. But what matters is whether he has faith in Lord Venkateswara or not. If there is belief, non Hindus should make a declaration as per the laid down tradition. “Aren’t you obligated to give a declaration? Why should you go to Tirumala if you don’t respect that tradition?” he asked.

Mr. Naidu further said that people gave him mandate to serve as Chief Minister but not act against traditions. Accusations were hurled at people who raised the same questions. Ridiculed when asked about defiling of Lord Hanuman statue or Lord Rama statue. Similar was the response when the temple chariot was burnt. They hurt the sentiments of devotees with their negligent reactions and statements. With a heavy heart I say that defilement of Everyone should apologize to God. God will take care of it, that is a different matter. No matter what religion it is, it is not right to look down on other people. It is treason of Lord Venkateswara to do wrong and turn those lies into truth, he said.

It may be recalled that the then Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) YV Subba Reddy in 2020 raked up controversy saying that Tirumala declaration was not needed for the temple entry of the non-Hindus.

With several political parties and Hindu organizations agitating against his remarks, Mr. Subba Reddy retracted and said that he “never suggested or indicated for withdrawal of declaration by non-Hindus seeking Srivari darshan.”

There were several incidents in the past wherein some non-Hindu political personalities visited Tirumala and had darshan without signing the declaration form. And as there are instances showing Jagan Mohan Reddy’s immense faith in Lord Venkateshwara, I just said that he need not sign the document”, he explained.

According to information, Rule no 136 of the TTD general regulations state that only Hindus are allowed for Darshan. Non-Hindus who wish to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara have to inform the TTD officials about their religion and declare the same in the faith form as per Rule 137. According to 2014 circular, if anyone is noticed as non-Hindu (based on his or her name like Esaiah, Sardar Singh, Ahmed, or attire, etc.), the TTD authorities can ask them for a declaration.