Laddu prasadam row: TTD to perform ‘shanti homam’ on September 23

Published - September 22, 2024 10:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The ritual will be performed by installing three ‘homagundams’ at the Yagashala located in the inner precincts of the temple, says Executive Officer Syamala Rao

A D Rangarajan
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced its decision to perform ‘shanti homam’ at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple complex in Tirumala on September 23 (Monday).

This is said to be a “cleansing operation” meant to annul the “sinful effects of using ingredients such as animal fat” found in the ghee supplied to the temple.

Addressing the media here on September 22 (Sunday), TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao said the ritual would be performed by installing three ‘homagundams’ at the Yagashala located in the inner precincts of the temple.

The decision was taken after consulting the Agama adviser and Pedda Jeeyangar, as suggested by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

It may be recalled that the TTD had conducted ‘pavitrotsavam’ at the temple in August. The annual purificatory ritual was meant to offset the negative effects of sins committed by oversight in the temple complex.

Mr. Syamala Rao announced that ‘panchagavya’ would also be sprinkled all over to purify the shrine.

“This, we believe, will help restore faith of the devout Hindus after the unfortunate incident,” he said.

