Ladakh, J&K foundation day celebrated at Raj Bhavan in A.P.

October 31, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

Officials of the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, October 31, organised the foundation day celebrations of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, which became Union Territories on this day in 2019.

The celebrations were conducted at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme. Students of VIT University, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, and a student delegation from Ladakh led by Thinless Angmo, rendered traditional Ladakhi songs and performed dances.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said that ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme aims to forge a strong relationship and bonding among the people of the country, and promote mutual understanding between different States and Union Territories, through the concept of ‘One Nation - One People.’

He said that the people of Ladakh have a rich tradition that they have preserved and maintained over the centuries. They are known for their hard work and industrious nature.

‘‘Jammu and Kashmir is rich in art, culture and history and in archaeological and historical sites reflecting a glorious past and basks in its stupendous natural beauty,’‘ he stated.

Officers of Raj Bhavan and students participated in the programme.

