Lacklustre budget, says Naidu

‘No meaningful plan to check price rise’

The Union Budget for 2022-23 is “lacklustre and devoid of anything beneficial to the farmers,” TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

Conspicuous by its absence was the mention of the Minimum Support Prices that had been promised to various crops, Mr. Naidu said on Tuesday.

Also, the Budget was not clear about the support required by the sectors that had borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and the huge number of poor people leading a hand-to-mouth existence.

The Centre appeared to be trying to escape from its responsibility to provide succour to the poor under the National Food Security Act, Mr. Naidu said in the release. He also took objection to the lack of a “meaningful plan” to control the rising prices of essential commodities.

‘Welcome proposal’

The TDP president, however, welcomed the scheme of inter-linking of rivers, and pointed out that the TDP government had given a tangible shape to linking the Krishna and the Godavari seven years ago and extending it to the Penna.

Further, he complimented the incentives announced for the promotion of electric vehicles, and welcomed the proposals related to digital currency and digital transactions. He also hailed the support being provided to the solar power sector.

Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP government had once again failed in protecting the interests of the State in spite of having 28 MPs.

He also said that the YSRCP MPs did not have the courage to mount pressure on the Central government to sanction projects to Andhra Pradesh and give funds for their development.