Lackadaisical attitude has led to spike, says Tirupati MLA

Tirupati MLA and Chittoor district COVID coordinating committee chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has cautioned the public to stay indoors and practice physical distancing, recalling that the number of cases has been on a steady rise in the district in the recent days.
Reception counter
“From 2-3% in the initial days to 6% last month and from 17% during the last fortnight, the positivity rate has steadily risen to 20-25% in the last two days,” he observed. The official, along with co-chairman Ch. Bhaskar Reddy and Collector Bharat Narayana Gupta, participated in the opening of a COVID reception counter at the ESI Hospital here on Friday.
The counter was opened to disseminate information among the kin of COVID patients about their health status, admission and discharge details.
In spite of the sincere efforts by the district machinery to prevent the spread, lack of seriousness among public had caused the spike, Mr. Reddy observed. “The doctors and sanitary workers are leaving no stone unturned, but it is the civic indifference that is taking a toll, he said.
Dr. Bhaskar Reddy said the counter was necessitated by the series of complaints from the relatives about lack of transparency in divulging details about the health status of patients. He appealed to the public to stay safe, citing IMA and WHO statements on the crucial turn the curve could take in the next 45 days. They later inspected Govindaraja choultry, which is set to become the next COVID Care Centre. Joint Collector K. Veerabrahmam, TUDA Vice-Chairman S. Harikrishna, Secretary S. Lakshmi and ESI Superintendent Balasankar Reddy accompanied them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath