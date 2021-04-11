Lack of vaccine hits inoculation even as cases rise in North Andhra

Vizianagaram district reports 193 infections and Srikakulam 293 in a day

The shortage of COVID-19 vaccines hit the ‘Tika Utasav’ in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, even as the infection count countiued to rise on Sunday.

The ‘Tika Utsav’ which was scheduled to beorganised between April 11 and 14 was confined to frontline warriors with a little availability of doses in these two districts.

As many as 17 lakh people aged above 45 years need vaccination, but the availability of does was confined to below 50,000. The officials hope that the stock would arrive soon. Meanwhile, they are giving a wide publicity to vaccination drive and making arrangements for the mass vaccination programme.

“The State government has already requested the Centre for 25 lakh vaccines. Till the stock arrives, the vaccination cannot resume. Meanwhile, people need to take all the precautions such as wearing masks, sanitising hands and maintaining social distance,” said a health department official.

Viziangaram district reported 193 new cases on Sunday, taking the active cases to 573. In Srikakulam district, 293 new infections were reported and the cumulative tally went up to 1,294.

Awareness programme

Meanwhile, the BJP cadres are creating awareness over the benefits of COVID-19 protocol in Itchapuram, Srikakulam and other places. Itchapuram BJP in-charge G. Sai Kamesh said the party’s central leadership directed them to give a wide publicity to the benefits of vaccination.

“Many people have doubts about vaccination. We are visiting government and private hospitals to motivate patients and others to take vaccines. We hope that the vaccine stock would reach Srikakulam in a few days,” he said.