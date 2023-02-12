Lack of safety measures led to death of seven workers in oil mill, says report

February 12, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PEDDAPURAM (KAKINADA)

The seven workers who died of asphyxiation in Ambati Subbanna & Co Oil Mill on February 9 did not undergo any formal training to deal with edible oil tanks and cleaning activities. The workers, including five tribals, were deployed by the factory management to remove the oil sludge at the risk of their life, according to the report submitted by a five-member committee, headed by Kakinada Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya, which probed in the incident.

It cited many lapses that caused the death of the workers in the factory.

Referring to the findings, the Kakinada police said safety measures were ignored in the factory. The workers who died were not familiar with the operation of the tanks and the associated works assigned to them.

The arrested managing partners of the oil mill, Singavarapu Viswanath and Singavarapu Raghuram, were produced in a local court on Sunday which remanded them in 14-day judicial custody.

HRF demand

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team of the Human Rights Forum (HRF-Kakinada) led by its district unit president Mohammad Iqbal alleged that there was no clarity on why two packing workers were deployed to clean the tank.

“Legal action should also be initiated against the officials of the Department of Factories, Pollution Control Board and other officials concerned for the tragic incident,” demanded Mr. Iqbal.