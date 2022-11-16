Lack of protein cause for lumpy skin virus in milch animals, say experts from S.V. Veterinary University in Andhra Pradesh

November 16, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A four-member expert team from Tirupati-based Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University on Wednesday visited the Jail Animal Farm at Reddipalli, and examined the white milch animals that were dying due to the lumpy skin virus.

The team members, led by Vinod Kumar, a microbiologist, told the Animal Husbandry veterinary doctors that the affected animals had hypo protein condition (lack of protein) and that the problem could be resolved by adding horse gram and cowpea to the cattle diet.

‘Do not give IV fluids’

The team advised the local doctors and farmers not to provide IV fluids to the affected animals as that would lead to accumulation of water in some underparts of the body.

As lumpy skin is identified as a contagious virus disease, the team advised the stakeholders to isolate the affected animals and improve cleanliness at the animal farms / sheds so that ‘arthropod’ spread could be stopped (spread due to insects and flies).

The disease manifested in the native, non-descriptive breeds as they had thicker skin compared to crossbreeds, and the virus multiplies under the skin.

“Among the crossbreeds, the lumps get ruptured due to thin skin and the virus gets exposed to atmosphere and is eliminated. Crossbreed animals are therefore recovering fast,” the experts pointed out.

Other members of the team included Bhargavi (physician), Yugandhar (pathologist), and Shivajyothi (parasitologist).

Anantapur Joint Director A.V. Ratna Kumar, Deputy Director Ramesh Reddy and Assistant Director Ramachandra Reddy accompanied the team.