Lack of proper parenting leading to health issues in students: APSCHE chief

July 24, 2023 05:46 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

APSCHE chairman K. Hema Chandra Reddy and Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas during the inauguration of Indla’s Child Guidance Clinic and Neuromodulation Clinic in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman K. Hema Chandra Reddy on Sunday said many students were facing mental health issues due to a lack of proper parenting.

Prof. Hema Chandra Reddy was addressing an audience after inaugurating Indlas Child Guidance Clinic and Indlas Neuromodulation Clinic here along with Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas.

He said owing to a lack of care and monitoring by parents, many students picked up bad habits and ultimately ended up with mental health issues. He stressed the need for awareness on mental health among parents and children.

Mr. Nivas said one in 10 persons suffered from mental health issues, but only a few realised that they had a mental health problem.

Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences Registrar V. Radhika Reddy, noted psychiatrist Dr. Indla Rama Subba Reddy, Dr. Indla Vishal and others were present.

