Lack of enthusiasm for vaccination in phase-3

GUNTUR

23 March 2021 00:46 IST

Pilot project to provide vaccination in ward/village secretariats launched

Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, lack of enthusiasm among those in the age group of 45-59 and those with comorbidities is glaring and could possibly lead to vaccine wastage.

In Guntur district, which is among the most highly infected regions in the State, only 12,514 people have been covered in the age group of 45-59 years, while 32,206 people above the age of 60 years have been vaccinated.

Concerned over low vaccine coverage, the State government has decided to provide vaccines at ward/village secretariats. In Guntur district, a pilot project to provide vaccine at ward/village secretariats was launched at Kaza and Yadlapadu villages last week. Joint Collector P. Prasanthi conducted an awareness meeting and monitored the pilot project.

“We have launched a pilot project at Kaza and Solasa village secretariats, in which we have taken confidence building measures such a having a doctor a day before the camp and vaccinating groups of people. The response is encouraging and we intend to provide vaccination at all ward/village secretariats,” said Ms. Prasanthi.

The Indian Medical Association and the NGOs also stepped up campaign and advocated safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

The low vaccine coverage could be due to lack of institutional support. The phase-1 and phase-2 vaccination for healthcare workers and frontline workers witnessed almost 80.10% and 81% coverage respectively.

Government staff

The intent shown in phase-1 and phase-2, where mostly employees belonging to government were vaccinated, was clearly missing in the third phase. In phase-1, of the 34,132 health workers who had registered, 33,118 were vaccinated with two doses. In phase-2, of the 20,193 frontline workers who had registered, 16,342 were vaccinated.

The poor performance of Urban Local Bodies in Tenali, Guntur, Narsaraopet , Sattenapalli and Tadepalli was taken to the notice of senior government officials, who responded by issuing notices to healthcare workers and frontline workers, taking institutional undertaking from those who have not turned up for vaccination due to various reasons.

The comparison between the revenue, panchayat departments and the police departments threw up some interesting facts. The vaccine coverage in police touched 84% with 8,316 of the 9,904 personnel getting vaccinated as on March 20, 2021. In comparison, only 17,527 personnel working in revenue and panchayat departments of 41,061 beneficiaries were vaccinated covering just 55.40%.

In addition, concerns over Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) also caused a sense of anxiety among those in the 45-59 years group. In Guntur, 42 AEFI cases were recorded, which includes 21 mild cases. There was a lone incident of death of an ASHA worker from Tadepalli and the State government provided ₹50 lakh compensation to the family.

In Krishna district

Krishna District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini said that hereafter vaccination against COVID-19 would be provided in select Village and Ward Secretariats at mandal level in the district.

In a release, Dr. Suhasini said that one secretariat will be selected per mandal and vaccination will be provided on either Monday, Wednesday, Thursday or Saturday throughout the day.

Eligible persons could register and walk in to get either the first dose of vaccine or the second dose of vaccine in their respective mandals.