ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of effective implementation of Domestic Violence Act, says study

February 25, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The study report on ‘Implementation of Domestic Violence Act, 2005, being released at a workshop in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAO G.N.

The speakers at a State-level workshop on ‘Research study on implementation of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2003’ expressed concern over the rise in cases under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, in Andhra Pradesh.

An NGO, Bhumika Women’s Collective, which has taken up a survey in the State, organised the workshop here on Saturday.

“Follow-up action is lacking on the discussions and on the final orders given by the authorities on the complaints of violence against women, said K. Satyavathi, chief functionary of the NGO.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The organisation had taken up a survey and interviewed some victims of the DV Act on the reasons for harassment, status of complaints, reasons for pendency of petitions and such other aspects, said project coordinator Uma Devi Prayaga.

“It has been observed that there is a lack of awareness on the DV Act, sufficient courts, counsellors and shelter homes. There is also no effective implementation of the Act,” said Ms. Uma Devi.

Retired judge Bala Koteswara Rao, Krishna district Child Welfare Committee member C. Radha Kumari, Women Development and Child Welfare department officers Ch. Vijay Kumar, Y. Johnson and representatives of various NGOs participated in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US