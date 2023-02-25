Lack of effective implementation of Domestic Violence Act, says study

February 25, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

The speakers at a State-level workshop on ‘Research study on implementation of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2003’ expressed concern over the rise in cases under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, in Andhra Pradesh.

An NGO, Bhumika Women’s Collective, which has taken up a survey in the State, organised the workshop here on Saturday.

“Follow-up action is lacking on the discussions and on the final orders given by the authorities on the complaints of violence against women, said K. Satyavathi, chief functionary of the NGO.

The organisation had taken up a survey and interviewed some victims of the DV Act on the reasons for harassment, status of complaints, reasons for pendency of petitions and such other aspects, said project coordinator Uma Devi Prayaga.

“It has been observed that there is a lack of awareness on the DV Act, sufficient courts, counsellors and shelter homes. There is also no effective implementation of the Act,” said Ms. Uma Devi.

Retired judge Bala Koteswara Rao, Krishna district Child Welfare Committee member C. Radha Kumari, Women Development and Child Welfare department officers Ch. Vijay Kumar, Y. Johnson and representatives of various NGOs participated in the event.