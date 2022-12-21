Labour Minister Jayaram offers to sell 100 acres to original farmers at book value

December 21, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KURNOOL

Labour Minister G. Jayaram on Wednesday announced that he was willing to sell at the book value of the Registration and Stamps Department the 100 acres he had purchased from a company named Ittina in March 2020 in the name of his wife and other relatives.

The company had purchased the land 20 years ago from the farmers of Chinnahothuru and Aspari for plantation purpose, promising a job each to those who sold it at ₹20,000 an acre.

But the company did not take up any plantation and later allegedly got the land use converted.

Meanwhile, the Minister’s wife, P. Renukamma, was served a notice on December 1 by the Income-Tax Department for allegedly buying ‘benami’ property of 30.83 acres at Aspari village in Kurnool district.

According to some reports, the I-T Department had also attached the property for 90 days.

The Minister, however, dismissed the allegation that he had purchased 180 acres of land in ‘benami’.

During Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s 50th birthday celebrations at Aspari, the Minister announced that he would get all the 100 acres now in the possession of his relatives registered in the names of the original farmers at current book value.

Mr. Jayaram, in the run-up to the 2019 elections, had promised the villagers / farmers that he would also get the lands in the possession of the company registered in their names.

But when he got a certain extent of land registered in the names of his relatives, a few farmers had questioned him and approached the court.

The farmers were now questioning how could the Minister sell the lands at book value after converting the land use that may be of a higher value.