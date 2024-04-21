ADVERTISEMENT

Labour Department declares paid holiday for workers on polling day, May 13, in Andhra Pradesh

April 21, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department has announced closed holiday with wages to all the employees and workers, employed in shops and other establishments on May 13, the polling day in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees of any business units, industries or any other establishments will be granted paid holiday on May 13, to excise their franchise. Orders to this effect were issued by Labour Commissioner and Chief Inspector M.V. Seshagiri Babu, under the A.P. Shops and Establishments Act, 1998.

All the daily wage and casual workers are also entitled for a paid holiday on the poll day as provided in Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Joint Commissioners of Labour, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Assistant Labour Officers in the State shall take measures to implement the orders in their jurisdiction, the Labour Commissioner said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US