GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Labour Department declares paid holiday for workers on polling day, May 13, in Andhra Pradesh

April 21, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department has announced closed holiday with wages to all the employees and workers, employed in shops and other establishments on May 13, the polling day in the State.

Employees of any business units, industries or any other establishments will be granted paid holiday on May 13, to excise their franchise. Orders to this effect were issued by Labour Commissioner and Chief Inspector M.V. Seshagiri Babu, under the A.P. Shops and Establishments Act, 1998.

All the daily wage and casual workers are also entitled for a paid holiday on the poll day as provided in Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Joint Commissioners of Labour, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Assistant Labour Officers in the State shall take measures to implement the orders in their jurisdiction, the Labour Commissioner said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.