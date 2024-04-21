Labour Department declares paid holiday for workers on polling day, May 13, in Andhra Pradesh

April 21, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

The Labour Department has announced closed holiday with wages to all the employees and workers, employed in shops and other establishments on May 13, the polling day in the State.

Employees of any business units, industries or any other establishments will be granted paid holiday on May 13, to excise their franchise. Orders to this effect were issued by Labour Commissioner and Chief Inspector M.V. Seshagiri Babu, under the A.P. Shops and Establishments Act, 1998.

All the daily wage and casual workers are also entitled for a paid holiday on the poll day as provided in Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Joint Commissioners of Labour, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Assistant Labour Officers in the State shall take measures to implement the orders in their jurisdiction, the Labour Commissioner said.