Laadli award for The Hindu scribe

Sumit Bhattacharjee, Chief of Bureau of The Hindu, Visakhapatnam, won the 10th edition of the Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for 2018-19.

He won the award under the Investigative Story category in English Print for his article ‘Araku Valley’s dark secrets’ in the Ground Zero column of The Hindu, from the southern region.

As many as 75 mediapersons received the award this year from over 1,100 entries from across the country.

The award was given away online in the presence of Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), A.L. Sharada, Director, Population First, and Argentina Matavel Piccin, representative for the UNFPA in India and Country director Bhutan.

The Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity was instituted in March 2007 by Population First to acknowledge, highlight and celebrate the commendable efforts of the print and electronic media (TV, Radio and Web) and advertising agencies to promote gender sensitivity as an integral part of their work.

It started off as a Mumbai centric event, and was subsequently taken to the national level with the support of the UNFPA.