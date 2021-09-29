L. Murugan to participate in Matsyakara Garjana in Nellore on Oct 7

The BJP is organising a Matsyakara Garjana in Nellore on October 7 to protest against the government’s refusal to cancel G.O. No.217, which was issued to auction fish tanks.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan will participate in it to mount pressure on the State government to rescind the G.O. being stiffly opposed by the fisherfolks, said BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Veerraju said Nellore was chosen as the venue for the protest as it is where fish tanks were proposed to be auctioned as a pilot project and expand to other districts depending on the outcome.

He pointed out that a letter written by him on the issue to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 12 evoked no response.

The BJP held protests on September 22, but to no avail.

While this is so, Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju maintained the government’s stand that the auction system would benefit the fisherfolks, while accusing the opposition parties of misleading them.

As the government kept quiet, the BJP was taking up cudgels on behalf of the lakhs of fishermen and women.

Bad roads

Mr. Veerraju said the State government was unable to do even patchwork on damaged roads whereas the Central government was getting cement roads laids in every nook and corner of the country under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

He alleged that tenders for road works costing Rs.2,000 crore were invited by the State government but there were no takers. It reflected poorly on the government’s credibility, he observed.

“Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is going to personally take part in road repair works in Anantapur and East Godavari districts on October 2. We have protested against the government’s failure in keeping roads in good condition, seven months ago”, Mr. Veerraju said, expressing regret that the government remained indifferent to the plight of commuters.

Mr. Veerraju said the BJP and Jana Sena were in the process of identifying a candidate for the Badvel bye-election, for which the allies already held deliberations.

BJP State vice-president G. Chandramouli, fishermen cell convener B. Krishna, OBC Morcha leader D. Umamaheswara Raju and the party’s Krishna district president Sriram were present.