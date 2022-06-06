L. Murugan asks BJP leaders to promote Central schemes
Union Minister also visited the NER School of Excellence in Ranasthalam
Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Dairy Development L. Murugan on Sunday asked the BJP leaders to give a wide publicity to the welfare schemes introduced by the Centre.
The Minister interacted with BJP leaders Attada Ravi Babji, Paidi Venuogopalam, Pudi Tirupati Rao, Sevvena Umamaheswari, Pedada Suryakumari, G. Bhagya Lakshmi at the party office here. He suggested them to highlight the benefits of Central schemes during their visits to villages.
Mr. Murugan took part in a ‘Go puja’ at Gayatri Educational Society where he was received by society president Girijala Swami Naidu.
The Union Minister said that cows were an integral part of the Indian culture. Mr. Swami Naidu showed him Koti Gayatri Stupam.
Later, Mr. Murugan visited the NER School of Excellence in Ranasthalam and interacted with the students.
