KVSR Siddhartha Pharmaceutical College students emerge champions in youth fest

October 14, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Students of KVSR Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences emerged the overall champions of the Inter-Collegiate Youth Fest organised by the college management, in association with a local NGO, SAFE (Step Ahead for Equality).

Students drawn from a number of educational institutions participated in a series of activities and competitions organised as part of the fest on October 12 and 13, at the auditorium of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education.

Victory in five out of the eight competitions fetched the championship trophy to the students of KVSR Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The winning team stood first in skit and self-defence competitions and secured the second place in drama, flash mob and street play contests.