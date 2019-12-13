Andhra Pradesh

KVPS rallies behind Dalits of Hosur

more-in

They are planning to enter the local temple tomorrow

The Kulavivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi (KVPS) called for a ‘Chalo Hosur’ agitation to be held on Saturday to express solidarity with Dalits of the village who are planning to enter the local temple.

Meanwhile, Dalits approached the police and the officials concerned seeking security.

In a release, KVPS district president M.D. Anand Babu said the Dalits were facing other problems too. It was up to the authorities to initiate necessary action to curb discrimination, he said.

Hosur shot into the limelight after Dalits were excluded from ‘Peerla Panduga’ (Muharram) processions in early September. When the police tried to intervene, upper-caste men resorted to throwing stones, damaging a few police vehicles and injuring some personnel.

The Dalits have drawn the attention of the authorities to the discrimination they have been facing, including the two-bench system in hotels.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
discrimination
human rights
Andhra Pradesh
social issues (general)
dalits
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 1:08:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kvps-rallies-behind-dalits-of-hosur/article30290724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY