KVPS rallies behind Dalits of Hosur

The Kulavivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi (KVPS) called for a ‘Chalo Hosur’ agitation to be held on Saturday to express solidarity with Dalits of the village who are planning to enter the local temple.

Meanwhile, Dalits approached the police and the officials concerned seeking security.

In a release, KVPS district president M.D. Anand Babu said the Dalits were facing other problems too. It was up to the authorities to initiate necessary action to curb discrimination, he said.

Hosur shot into the limelight after Dalits were excluded from ‘Peerla Panduga’ (Muharram) processions in early September. When the police tried to intervene, upper-caste men resorted to throwing stones, damaging a few police vehicles and injuring some personnel.

The Dalits have drawn the attention of the authorities to the discrimination they have been facing, including the two-bench system in hotels.