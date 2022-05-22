KVPS demands arrest of MLC Ananth

Members of the Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi (KVPS) on Sunday demanded that the government arrest MLC Ananth Uday Bhaskar, who was a suspect in his driver Subramanyam’s death case.

KVPS, Dalita, Girijana Sanghala Ikya Vedika will organise a protest at Lenin Centre here on Monday, demanding the arrest of the MLC.

The leaders sought protection to Dalits in the State.