KVP condemns Andhra Pradesh leaders’ silence on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP

March 28, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
Congress leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao addressing the media as APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju looks on, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Congress senior leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao on March 28 (Tuesday) said it was unfortunate that no political party from Andhra Pradesh had spoken a word against the ‘tyranny’ unleashed by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, Mr. Rao said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who claimed that he had a clout at the Centre, had failed to condemn the ‘murder of democracy’ by the Narendra Modi government.

He said that the party leaders would not remain silent spectators to the ‘autocratic rule’ of the BJP and exhorted intellectuals, people’s organisations and those with belief in democracy to join the protest launched by the Congress against ‘Mr. Modi’s misrule’.

He accused the BJP of targetting Rahul Gandhi as the latter questioned the Centre’s failure. “Cases were framed against Mr. Gandhi and he was unfairly disqualified from Lok Sabha. If we do not raise our voice against such reign of terror today, history will not forgive us,” he said, pointing out that not even one of the 30 MPs from Andhra Pradesh had spoken against the Centre on this issue.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju, working presidents Sunkara Padmasree and L. Tantiya Kumar, City Congress president Naraharasetty Narasimha Rao, State general secretary Sridhar Reddy, AICC member Konlanukonda Sivaji and others were present.

