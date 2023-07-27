ADVERTISEMENT

KV Guntur celebrates third anniversary of National Education Policy

July 27, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nallapadu near the city on Thursday.

KV principal Honey Mehta said NEP, which was launched across the country on July 29, 2020, aimed at producing engaged, productive and contributing citizens and ensuring an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. 

The principals and teaching faculty of various CBSE-affiliated schools presented the progress of the implementation of NEP in their respective schools. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, they planted saplings on the school campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US