KV Guntur celebrates third anniversary of National Education Policy

July 27, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nallapadu near the city on Thursday.

KV principal Honey Mehta said NEP, which was launched across the country on July 29, 2020, aimed at producing engaged, productive and contributing citizens and ensuring an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. 

The principals and teaching faculty of various CBSE-affiliated schools presented the progress of the implementation of NEP in their respective schools. 

Earlier, they planted saplings on the school campus.

