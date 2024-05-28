ADVERTISEMENT

Kurnool’s Banni festival finds place in SSC Class X Telugu textbook

Published - May 28, 2024 02:33 am IST - KURNOOL

The Banni Utsav in Devaragattu has become known as ‘Karrala Samaram’

The Hindu Bureau

Carrying sticks, devotees thronging the Banni festival venue at Devaragattu in Kurnool district. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Sri Mala Malleswara Swami Kshetram, a temple located on a hill in the Devaragattu forests of Holagunda mandal in Kurnool district, has a fascinating history. Following Dussehra, the temple deity’s celestial event of ‘Kalyanam’ will be celebrated, during which a traditional stick-fighting procession takes place.

The Banni Utsav in Devaragattu has become known as ‘Karrala Samaram’, a battle of sticks, although the devotees view it as a tradition rather than a battle. Over the decades, the festival has gained immense significance.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Devaragattu Banni festival has been included in the Class X Telugu curriculum. The festival has been incorporated into the new Class X syllabus for the academic year 2024-25. This lesson covers the stick-fighting tradition during the Banni Utsav.

It is expected to provide the students an opportunity to learn more about and appreciate this unique festival. The decision to include this festival in the curriculum was taken by the Education Department to ensure that every student is aware of this cultural celebration.

