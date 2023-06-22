ADVERTISEMENT

Kurnool youth marries a transgender

June 22, 2023 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old auto-driver Arekanti Veeresh from Kosigi in the district fell in love with a transgender person identified as Thikkaraju (Kumari) as he used to ferry several transgenders in Adoni in his vehicle. After dating for one year, they told their parents about their intention to get married, which parents of both of them refused.

Due to lack of support from the families, they both went to Bengaluru on Tuesday and approached an association of transgenders, who got them married at a temple with traditional Hindu rituals. The couple is back in Adoni and have become the source of attraction for everyone. Kumari hails from Kotekal village in Yemmiganur mandal of the district.

