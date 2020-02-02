Kurnool woman sends SOS from Wuhan

A 22-year-old woman from Kurnool is currently stuck in Wuhan, China. She was stopped by the Chinese authorities from flying out of the country as she was running a temperature on Saturday. Wuhan is the epicentre of the novel coronavirus and the authorities suspected her of carrying the virus.

She has released a video on social media, which has since gone viral. Identified as A. Jyothi, a native of Eerlapaadu of Bandi Atmakur mandal in the district, has gone to Wuhan as part of her job training. She is employed with TCL in Tirupati and is supposed to be getting married on 14 February.

In the video, Ms. Jyothi says that the Chinese authorities had told her not to board the flight prepared for Indians in Wuhan as she was running a slightly higher temperature than normal. She, however, claims that she did not have any symptoms of the novel coronavirus and that she was running a temperature as she was engaged in physical activity.

Ms. Jyothi has appealed to the Indian government to help her and bring her out of Wuhan at the earliest.

Mother concerned

Meanwhile, back here her mother Prameela Devi also expressed anguish over the matter. Ms. Prameela Devi said that she has been constantly speaking with her daughter, and that the latter has not been running a temperature anymore.

Ms. Prameela Devi demanded that the government must immediately bring back her daughter to India.