Kurnool town declared containment zone

Kurnool

16 July 2020 23:32 IST

‘Essential items will be available from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.’

With the spike in coronavirus cases, the entire Kurnool town has been declared as a containment zone and stringent lockdown measures will be in place from Friday, Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji has said.

“Essential items will be available from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. A penalty of ₹200 will be imposed on those venturing out without wearing mask and the fine will be ₹500 if people are caught second time,” he said. The district reported 590 positive cases in a day. “Of the 4,816 positive cases, 2,285 have been discharged, taking the active count to 2,417. The virus has claimed 114 lives, including one reported on Thursday,” said Collector G. Veerapandian.

The Kurnool GGH COVID Control Committee meeting was organised on Thursday and several improtant decisions related to management of patients were taken, said Superintendent P. Chandrasekha.